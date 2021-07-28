Sumanth Akkineni to get married again; Wedding invite with to be wife Pavithra goes VIRAL

Tollywood actor Sumanth Akkineni is set to tie the knot again with his newfound love, Pavithra. According to media reports, the couple has started sending wedding invites to their close ones and a photo of the same has surfaced on social media. A wedding invite with initials 'SP' which stand for Sumanth and Pavithra is going viral. Sumanth and his to-be-wife Pavithra are getting married in a hush-hush affair and will be graced by only close members of the family.

Sumanth married former actress Keerthi Reddy in 2004. They got divorced amicably in 2006. They parted ways within 2 years of their marriage. Keerthy remarried and is now settled in the USA while Sumanth remained single and focused on his work all these years. He is all set to start a new chapter of his life again by getting married to his ladylove Pavithra. However, there is no official announcement on Sumanth's marriage yet.

Here's a look at the photo of the wedding invite that is going viral on social media:

To unversed, Sumanth is the only son of Surendra Yarlagadda and Satyavathi Akkineni and the eldest grandchild of the Telugu film actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

On the professional front, Sumanth is busy with the shooting of his upcoming project Anaganaga Oka Rowdy', an action drama, which is set for theatrical release.

Sumanth started his acting career playing the lead in Ram Gopal Varma's Prema Katha. He is known best for his roles in films like Satyam (2003), Gowri (2004), Godavari (2006), Madhumasam (2008) among others.

Also Read: Dhanush's 38th birthday becomes special; Celebs shower him with wishes & praise his FIRST LOOK from Maaran