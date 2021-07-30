Sumanth unveils the FIRST LOOK of his next film Malli Modalaindi; Shows different phases of life after divorce

Akkineni Sumanth was all over the news about his second marriage. It was reported that Sumanth is all set to marry Pavithra this August. A photo of the wedding card invite went viral on social media. However, Sumanth cleared the air by saying that the wedding invite is from his upcoming film which talks about remarriage and divorce. This morning, the actor released the title and first look of the film. The movie is named Malli Modalaindi and the first look was unveiled today.

The first look shows the couple in three different sleeping positions on the bed. The poster mentions 'life after divorce.' Sharing the title and first look on social media, Sumanth wrote, "A quirky tale about divorce and remarriage, for the first time in Telugu cinema. Presenting the first look of our rom-com #MalliModalaindi RingAnticlockwise downwards and upwards open circle arrows." Take a look at the poster here:

Film director Ram Gopal Varma mentioned his comments on the news that Sumanth might be getting married for the second time and got embroiled in controversies. Now that Sumanth clarified the issue, RGV took to Twitter and wrote, "Oh okkkk Sir, I thank both God and Dévíl for u clearing the air that it’s for a film ..I wish everyone will see the film #MalliModalaindi and learn the hard facts about Marriages which incidentally are MADE IN HELL."

Oh okkkk Sir, I thank both God and Dévíl for u clearing the air that it’s for a film ..I wish everyone will see the film #MalliModalaindi and learn the hard facts about Marriages which incidentally are MADE IN HELL https://t.co/rumS6scdqd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 30, 2021

Malli Modalaindi is written and directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and stars Sumanth and Naina Ganguly in the main roles. Music is composed by Anup Rubens. The movie is produced by K. Raja Shekar Reddy under the banner of Red Cinemas