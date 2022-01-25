Sumanth's Malli Modalaindi to premiere on OTT platform on February 11

Telugu actor Akkineni Sumanth will be seen next in an upcoming romantic comedy film titled Malli Modalaindi. The makers today took to Twitter and announced that the film is opting for release on the OTT platform, Zee 5 and will premiere worldwide on February 11. Malli Modalaindi breaks the taboo of divorce and falling in love again, according to the trailer, which was released in October.

Sumanth plays the role of the divorce, who recently got separated from his wife and fell in love with another woman. The film has been receiving a good buzz ever since its announcement as it carries a unique concept. A concept wedding card from the movie went viral claiming that Sumanth is getting remarried. Sumanth clarified that the card is from the movie in which he plays a divorcee and is glad it went viral as the subsequent character from the movie was well received.

Malli Modalaindi is a new age romantic comedy entertainer starring Sumanth and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. Directed by TG Keerthi Kumar, the movie revolves around the life of a gut after divorce. Vennela Kishore and Suhasini Maniratnam will be seen in supporting roles. Malli Modalaindi is bankrolled by K. Raja Shekhar Reddy under the banner of Red Cinemas.

