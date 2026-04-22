Sumathi Valau producer Murali Kunnampurath breaks down alleging filmmakers’ betrayal: ‘I have not lived enough…’

Sumathi Valavu producer Murali Kunnampurath has alleged that the makers of the film betrayed him. The businessman shared a video on social media in which he broke down while levying allegations against the film’s team.

Producer Murali Kunnampurath breaks down alleging betrayal from Sumathi Valavu’s makers

Speaking in a video shared online, Murali Kunnampurath said, “I believe most of you know me. Many of you might have seen the film Vellam. What was shown in that movie was for the cinema; it’s not my real life. I am just an ordinary person.”

The businessman added, “I have reached a point where there is no option other than to die. I lost around Rs 2 crore in that. Then came Sumathi Valavu . I believed it would be a big success. But now my life has completely slipped away. I feel like I have no option other than to die. I haven't lived enough. I haven't fulfilled my desires. But because of this film, I lost around Rs 7 crore.”

Murali said that he could not hold on any longer and that he truly couldn’t continue. He explained that he already had a lot of debts and that the situation had only worsened. He added that he felt like he was going away. The producer expressed regret that he had not spent enough time with his wife and children, but said that creditors were not letting him live in peace.

The producer stated that everyone had cheated and fooled him, which had led him to this state. He asked for forgiveness from everyone, acknowledging that many people had suffered because of him. He urged others never to drink, saying that this was what his life had come to, and ended by apologizing to his friends.

For those unaware, Sumathi Valavu is a horror comedy film starring Arjun Ashokan , which was released on August 1, 2025. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the movie was inspired by a local legend associated with Sumathi Valavu, a spot in Thiruvananthapuram.

Interestingly, producer Murali Kunnampurath gained popularity after his life story, recovering from alcoholism and later becoming a businessman, was portrayed in the Jayasurya starrer Vellam.

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