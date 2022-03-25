Summer Style Inspiration: Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh to Pooja Hegde; 5 easy-breezy looks in blue and green

Summer is here and comfy outfits are all you need to beat the heat. While you are running errands or meeting friends in the city in this scorching heat, easy-breezy sarees, capes and dresses are fun to try on. Summer outfits are just not about light pastels and floral patterns but there's more to it.

A lot of celebs are seen dabbling in earthy colour-blocked blues and greens. With blue and green being the ongoing trend this Summer, let's take a look at how Samantha, Pooja Hegde and others slay in it.

Samantha:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been one to stand out with her sartorial choices. There are a few looks of her that will inspire your summer wardrobe. Talking specifically about her blue and green printed silk co-ord set with a sheer trench coat, we have been crushing on it since forever. She sported an outfit drenched in electric greens and blues and accessorised with gold earrings and bold makeup. Loved it!

Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul oozes oomph in a tie-dye co-ord set that is perfect for summers. The stunner is giving us cues to style summer looks in the coolest way possible. She completed her look with mini hoops and dark blue heels.

Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde's holiday look in a stunning ensemble from the Maldives screams summer style.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani has rocked the colour-blocked trend and we cannot wait to upgrade our summer wardrobe. It looks so much fun, bright and comfy at the same time. Her co-ord set in green, white and blue shades is all you need for a beach vacation.

Krithi Shetty

Uppena actress Krithi Shetty's look is a reminder that you can elevate your mood and have a chill summer vibe even in a saree. The stunner is helping us with a generous dose of colour blocking and how!

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

