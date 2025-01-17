Sundar C reflects on not being considered a good director despite continued blockbusters; ‘I am glad that people are…’

Director Sundar C returned to the big screen this year after his long-delayed movie Madha Gaja Raja was finally released, 12 years after its initial announcement. Owing to the film’s success, the director reflected on why he isn’t often considered among the list of great directors, despite his continued success.

At the success meet, Sundar C said, “Despite gaining acclaim for my films and their consistent success as ventures, I do have a certain hindrance in my mind. I am never considered a good director and don’t receive the appreciation I deserve for my work.”

He continued, “Even though I have delivered so many hit movies, I’m never given a place in the list of such directors. For me, cinema is a business venture where many people are investing their hard-earned money. My audiences are also spending a large chunk of their time watching my films. I always want my audience to be happy. I’m glad that people are happy with my work, and I consider them my gods.”

While acknowledging his label as a "commercial cinema" director, Sundar C also reflected on his acceptance of this category. Music composer Vijay Antony, who was present at the event, interjected to praise the director, highlighting how films like Madha Gaja Raja helped theaters during Pongal 2025. He also pointed out that Aranmanai 4 (released in 2024) played a significant role in revitalizing the theater business.

Additionally, Vijay Antony commented on how Sundar C’s legacy would always be defined by his work on a masterpiece like Anbe Sivam.

Coming to the movie Madha Gaja Raja, the film, directed by Sundar C, features Vishal in the lead role. The action-comedy flick tells the story of childhood friends reuniting for a wedding, where they find themselves confronting an unexpected crisis. This leads them to face the challenges at hand while also navigating their personal problems.

The movie also stars Santhanam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anjali, and several other notable actors in key roles. Despite its 12-year delay, the movie has performed well at the box office, garnering decent numbers, though it received generally average reviews from critics.

