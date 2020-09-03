Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3: Arya to play the ghost in the horror flick

Directed by Sundar C, the film starrs Vivekh and Yogi Babu as key supporting actors. It is expected that the film's shooting will be resumed soon.

While we all know that Arya is playing a key role in Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3, a new report has now come up stating that Arya will be playing the ghost in the popular horror franchise. While no official report has been made on it yet, this news has come as an exciting one to the fans of the franchise, as this will be the first time that the franchise is having a made cast member as the ghost. The first part had Hansika Motwani as the ghost, while the second part had Trisha playing it.

It is also well known that the Aranmanai franchise is known for having three heroines. While the first instalment had Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi with Vinay being the male lead, the second part had Trisha, Hansika and Poonam Bajwa with Siddharth as the male lead. Just like Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana, the Aranmanai franchise is also known for comic and witty zing. This time around, Vivekh and Yogi Babu will be seen performing in the comedy film.

Sathya who shot to his fame after he composed music for Engeyum Eppodhu, is the music composer of Aranmanai 3. The film was being shot in a Jaipur palace in February when the lockdown was imposed and the shootings were halted. It is expected that the makers will resume with the film’s shooting anytime now, as the government has granted permission to start the shootings.

