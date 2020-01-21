Sundar C’s Aranmanai part 3 all set to go on floors soon; Read details

The third part of director Sundar C's franchise Aranmanai is all set to go on floors. The film will have Arya, Andrea and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles.

Director Sundar C is all set for the next installment of his successful franchise, Aranmanai. After the finishing two Aranmanai series parts, the director is now gearing up to make Aranmanai 3. According to The Times Of India, the third part of Aranmanai will begin rolling soon. Arya, Raashi Khanna and Andrea Jeremiah are reportedly roped in to play the lead roles. Just like the other two parts, Aranmanai 3 will also have Sundar C in lead role.

Raashi Khanna was quoted as saying by TOI, “I’ve always wanted to be part of this genre (horror) and I’m glad it’s happening with a franchise as popular as Aranmanai. I’ve seen the previous two films and I’m looking forward to working in this one.” Some reports claim that the film will have Yogi Babu and Vivekh in the supporting roles. Apparently, yet another female actor has been approached to play a key role in the film, and the makers are waiting for her nod.

The makers have even finalised the crew members for the film, and once the casting is confirmed, the shooting will be started by the end of February of or in early March. For the movie’s sets, a lavish palace will be erected on the outskirts of Chennai. The first two installments were about a haunted palace, which was possessed by the spirit of a long lost love interest of the male lead. It is expected that the same story line will be followed in the third installment also.

