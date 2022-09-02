Sundari Gardens Review: Neeraj Madhav, Aparna Balamurali's breezy entertainer narrates brave story of Sundari

Title: Sundari Gardens

Cast: Neeraj Madhav and Aparna Balamurali

Director: Charlie Davis

Rating: 3/5

Sundari Sara Mathew (Aparna Balamurali) is a Librarian who finds her way to spread happiness to people around her despite her past which is not so pleasant. Her past keeps causing turbulence for her. Sundari falls in love with Victor Neeraj Madhav), the new English teacher but hurdles are on their way to ruin things between them. But it is high time for Sundari to overcome her past so that she doesn’t spoil her brighter future. But the challenges she is facing in her personal life, will they let her lead a happy life? Well, the answer to this question will form the crux of the story.

Sundari Gardens is a film that unfolds slowly in a peaceful town in Central Kerala in the middle of a school that is quite old-fashioned. Sundari is divorced and her romance with a colleague of hers is shown in the most beautiful way. Victor is a down-to-earth person and good at whatever he does. Both Aparna and Neeraj Madhav have done their roles really well. Their performance is applause-worthy. They have performed so well that after a point you will start feeling like they exist in real life too.

In this film, thankfully, a divorced woman is not stereotyped. Most of the time, or till when the topic of her divorce is raised, you will find Sundari just like any other happy woman who is looking forward to having a supportive partner and a bright future. She is a cancer survivor too and now you know how strong she is as a person. Aparna got into the shoes on Sundari with ease and she has given beyond the best for this beautiful character. She is as natural as possible and is a charm on screen.

Victor is exactly what someone like Sundari would love to have as a partner. He is tired of his mother’s matchmaking scenes. After Victor joins the school as an English teacher, they both share a good rapport and the interesting conversations between them happen over some drinking sessions which are very calming to watch. Neeraj Madhav is undoubtedly the perfect choice for the role of Victor. Neeraj is seen on the screen after a long time and he is worth all your time.

Director Charlie Davis has done a really good job. In this film, there are scenes and situations which are full of melodrama but the director, who is a debutant, handled them really well. He very clearly showed the fact that there is life after cancer, divorce or many such heartbreaking things but losing hope in life is never a good idea.

We get actors such as Jude Anthany Joseph, Binu Pappu, Vijayaraghavan and Sminu Sijo in roles that are wasted and appear too dramatic from the ones that they have essayed so far.

But on the whole, this calm and breezy entertainer is worth watching.

