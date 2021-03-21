  1. Home
Sunday Vibe: Samantha Akkineni looks pretty in THIS no makeup and cosy photo with a doggo

Sam is glowing in this no-makeup photo and is looking every bit as happy beside her favourites.
Sunday Vibe: Samantha Akkineni looks pretty in THIS no makeup and cosy photo with a doggo
South beauty Samantha Akkineni is setting the perfect Sunday vibe and is seen spending time with her favourites. The actress who is super active on social media keeps her fans updated about everything. This morning, she posted a super adorable and cosy photo of herself with a doggo. One can see, Sam is glowing in this no-makeup photo and is looking every bit as happy beside her favourites. Sam also owns a dog named Hash Akkineni. She often keeps sharing funny yet adorable stories of her and Hash on Instagram. 

On the occasion of World Happiness Day, which was yesterday, Samantha Akkineni shared a gorgeous photo of herself from the launch of her film, Shaakuntalam. She wrote, "Happiness is often in the little things, little wins and little joys. I hope this Happiness Day you acknowledge that and be happy today and everyday! #worldhappinessday." Check out Sam's latest Instagram posts and it will immediately bring a smile to your face. 

On the work front, Sam recently launched Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and the film has Dev Mohan in the role of King Dushyant. 

She has also kickstarted shooting for Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. 

