Sundeep Kishan and CV Kumar join hands for Maayavan sequel; Deets inside

Sundeep Kishan is already one of the most sought after youngsters not just in Kollywood, but in Tollywood as well. The Maanagaram actor has acted in a wide range of films in just a short span of time, proving his mettle and versatility as an actor, time and again.

One of the most acclaimed films of the actor is the 2017 science fiction thriller film Maayavan, which had C.K. Kumar at its helm. In the most recent update, AK Entertainments, the production house behind films like Bhola Shankar, Samajavaragamana, and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam, among others, announced the sequel of Maayavan as their 26th production. They mentioned they would be making the sequel of the 2017 film and even inaugurated the film with a formal puja. The announcement was made by the production house on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sundeep Kishan and CV Kumar reunite for Maayavan sequel

More about the Maayavan sequel:

It is said that the film deals with a common man’s clash with a supervillain. During the inauguration puja, the clapboard was sounded by Damodar Prasad, while the camera was turned on by Venkat Boyanapalli. The first shot was directed by Gemini Kiran. It is said that the regular shoot of the movie will commence in November and will have Santhosh Narayanan as its music composer.

The 2017 science fiction film also featured Lavanya Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Mime Gopi, Daniel Balaji, Jayaprakash, and many more, other than the Kasada Tabara actor. The screenplay for the film was written by Nalan Kumarasamy, known for his debut film Soodhu Kavvu. Additionally, he had also written a section of the 2019 film Super Deluxe, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Meanwhile, Maayavan received positive responses, and quite a lot of praises for the its ability to keep the audience guessing.

What’s next for Sundeep Kishan

The actor is currently filming for the Telugu film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, helmed by Vi Anand. The film also features Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles.

Additionally, the A1 Express actor is also filming for Dhanush’s Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, John Kokken, and more in prominent roles. The music for the film is composed by G.V. Prakash.

