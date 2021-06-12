Sundeep Kishan in awe of Manoj Bajpayee: You are such a blessing to this industry

Directed by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 has Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Priya Mani in the lead role.

Ever since the release of the series The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee has been making the headlines. He has also been sharing several throwback videos and photos from the shooting of the film. He recently shared a BTS video, which received so much love from fans and celebrities. Tollywood’s popular actor Sundeep Kishan shared Manoj’s Tweet with the video and expressed his admiration to the actor and stated that he is an inspiration to the young and upcoming actors.

Sharing the tweet, he wrote, “Hahahaha I love you @BajpayeeManoj Sir… You are such a blessing to this industry of ours and youngsters like us to look up to and always learn from… Thank you for always being so awesome”. Manoj Bajpayee acknowledged the love and thanked him. The second season of the The Family Man debuted on June 4 on Amazon Prime. It has been received enthusiastically by fans and the critics.

Directed by Raj and DK, it has Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Priya Mani in the lead role. Meanwhile, Sundeep announced his next tentatively called, SK28 on his birthday. He has collaborated with director VI Anand with whom he previously worked on a critically acclaimed film, Tiger. Sharing about their collaboration, the director Tweeted, "#Tiger with you was a film that gave me an identity.Your trust was a turning point in my life. Thank you for being you and standing by me through and through. Happy birthday my tiger!!@sundeepkishan."

