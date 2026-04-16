Sundeep Kishan completes 16 years in Telugu industry; Announces Power Peta with director Krishna Chaitanya

Indian actor Sundeep Kishan stepped into the acting realm by debuting in the 2010 film, Prasthanam. Over the past 16 years, he has entertained the audience with movies in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. As he marks a crucial milestone in his professional career, the actor decided to surprise his fans by announcing his next film titled Power Peta. Read on!

Sundeep Kishan announced his next film, Power Peta

Gully Rowdy, Captain Miller, and Raayan actor Sundeep Kishan is grateful to be able to tell great stories over the past years. 2026 marks his 16th year in cinema. Hence, the actor decided to drop a bomb for his beloved audience. Taking to his social media handle, the South Indian star dropped the title release poster of his next ambitious project, Power Peta.

In the captions, he expressed, “16 years of Cinema, Your Love, Blood & Grit. Grateful for every step, for every lesson & every bit of love you have given me. Here’s the next Ambitious chapter -#PowerPeta. A story of Love. Honour. Politics. Need all your love as always.”

Take a look:

The intriguing poster showcases a blood-soaked chessboard, hinting at a deadly mind game that could be the crux of the film. The rose lying on it signals a heartbroken love story that the audience might be able to witness.

Directed by Rowdy Fellow, Chal Mohan Ranga, and Gangs of Godavari, helmed by Krishna Chaitanya, Kishan’s upcoming film is backed by producers Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70mm Entertainments.

Announcing the gripping and intense story, the makers revealed on X (formerly Twitter), “Every move has a cost. And this game is played with love & blood. On the occasion of 16 years of @SundeepKishan in TFI, @70mmentertains proudly brings you a story shaped with conviction and heart. #PowerPeta. A story of Love. Honour. Politics.”

Coming back to Sundeep Kishan, over the past 16 years, he has worked with some of the acclaimed filmmakers of the industry in projects like Shor in the City, Run, Tiger, Venkatadri Express, and more. We can’t wait to see what the 38-year-old actor has in store for the cinephiles.

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