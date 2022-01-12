Sundeep Kishan flaunts his chiselled abs and toned physique in latest pics

Sundeep Kishan latest pictures on social media will get your heat racing. The actor shared some bare chest photographs which highlight his chiselled abs and toned physique. In these pictures, Sundeep Kishan is posing while admiring his hardwork. Seems like the actor has been spending a lot of time in the gym and it is most definitely paying off.

This is not the first time, the actor has blessed our Instagram feeds with his dapper clicks. The actor is pretty active on social media and shares exciting updates from his work life. A couple of months back, Sundeep Kishan shared a few stills with his Michael co-star Vijay Sethupathi. In one of these photos, Sundeep Kishan is seen giving Vijay Sethupathi an adorable peck on the cheek . This bromance picture was titled "The Big Brother Love." This photograph took the social media by storm and was highly adored by the fans. Check out the pictures below: Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Ranjit Jeyakodi's pan-India film Michael. The project is likely to hit the silver screens in August 2022. Besides Michael, Sundeep Krishan also has other big ventures in his kitty. These include C V Kumar directorial Maayavan Reloaded. The film that also stars Lavanya Tripathi is expected to be released by November this year. Sundeep Kishan debuted as a lead in Tamil cinema with the 2013 film Yaaruda Mahesh. The charming performer then went on to act in several super hit films including Maanagaram and Maayavan, to name a few.