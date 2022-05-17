Sundeep Kishan flaunts his rugged look as he poses by his car in the latest photoshoot; Check out

Sundeep Kishan has treated us with an enchanting picture. Posing with his red car in casual attire, the Michael actor wrote on social media, "The Sky isn’t the Limit…it’s Home". The fans are in awe of his unique style and rugged charm.

Few days back, Sundeep Kishan celebrated his birthday and on the special occasion, the makers of his next pan Indian film, Michael shared the first look poster from the action drama. He looked fiery in his latest look and was seen flaunting his chiseled body. The star will don an action-packed avatar in his next.

Check out the pictures below:

Filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi is directing this action flick with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP, the project is expected to be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Coming to the cast, Divyansha Kaushik will be playing Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie, while Gautham Vasudev Menon has been roped in as the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also play a crucial part in the flick. The filming of the venture is currently taking place in Hyderabad.

Besides the Pan-India drama, Sundeep Kishan also has C V Kumar’s Maayavan Reloaded in his kitty. The action thriller has Lavanya Tripathi as the leading lady. He has also signed up for Vi Anand's next, touted as a supernatural fantasy. This is the actor and director's second venture after their 2015 film, Tiger.