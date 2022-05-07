Sundeep Kishan looks fiery and flaunts chiselled body in the first look of Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer Michael

Sundeep Kishan is celebrating his birthday today and the makers of his next upcoming pan Indian film Michael shared the first look poster. The actor looks fiery, flaunting his chiselled body and holding a gun down to the people who are seen blazing guns and knives at him. The first look is intense and promises an action-packed film.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is also a part of the film, took to social media and launched the first look of Sundeep Kishan, on the occasion of his birthday. He tweeted, "Happy to share the Fiery 1st Look of my Dear most director @jeranjit ‘s #Michael @Dir_Lokesh presents #HBDSundeepKishan."

Check out Sundeep's first look poster here:

Filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi is directing this Pan India film that is being financed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Ranjit Jeyakodi has also penned the distinctive script for the film. This film which is being made on a massive scale is expected to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Actress Divyansha Kaushik will be playing Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie, while Gautham Vasudev Menon will play the antagonist. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has come on board the film along with Sundeep Kishan and Ranjit Jeyakodi. Meanwhile, more details about her character in the movie are awaited. However, it is expected that the star will be a crucial part of the film. The shooting is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Don Trailer OUT: Sivakarthikeyan is class apart; Promises a fun, emotional entertainer