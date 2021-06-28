Sundeep Kishan replies to trolls addressing him as a Thalapathy 'Vijay hater'; Says 'today I am a huge fan'

The Thalapathy Vijay fans shared Sundeep Kishan's hate tweet about Thalapathy Vijay and badly trolled him for calling himself a fan of Vijay today.

Sundeep Kishan is one of the versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. Though he predominantly works in the Telugu film industry, he has also scored hits in Tamil and Hindi. He is one of the actors who has transcended the language and the regional barriers to make impactful movies across several languages. Sundeep Kishan made his debut with Deva Katta directorial Prasthanam (2010) and acted in Tamil films like Nenjil Thunivirundhal, directed by Suseenthiran.

Currently, Sundeep Kishan is trending, and the reason behind it is his old tweet about Thalapathy Vijay. Fans of Thalapathy attacked the actor for his old tweet about Vijay. A meme on Twitter addressed Sundeep Kishan as a ‘Vijay hater’ and replying to this troll, Sandeep has called himself a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay today. The fans of Thalapathy shared a before and after picture of Sundeep’s words about Vijay and trolled Sundeep Kishan.

Responding to the trolls, Sudeep Kishan gave a befitting reply on Twitter. He wrote, "There is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of in this. I grew up loving Vijay Sir's films and in-between I lost out as a regular film audience. But today I will proudly say over the last 10 years that his journey has inspired me immensely & today I am a huge fan." The fans are retweeting the reply and giving their utmost respect to Sundeep Kishan for acknowledging their favorite star with honor and are ignoring his old words about Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most influential South Indian actors with a huge following. His movies are often dubbed into Telugu and are loved by the audiences. The versatile and influential actor enjoys a huge dedicated fan base like no other in Indian cinema and is one of the most bankable actors.

Credits :Sundeep Kishan Twitter

