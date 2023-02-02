Sundeep Kishan reveals Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to Michael as he shares a PIC and thanks him for support

Sundeep Kishan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming pan-Indian film Michael, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film has been carrying immense expectations and buzz among the audiences because of the posters, teaser and trailer. Well, now, yet again, the film managed to catch the eyes as it has the support of Thalapathy Vijay. Yes, the Varisu actor met Sundeep Kishan and extended his support to Michael. Sundeep Kishan took to Twitter and shared a pic with Thalapathy Vijay ahead of Michael's release. He recently meet a Kollywood actor superstar and posted a picture. The actor is overwhelmed by the support of his colleagues and friends from the industry and is grateful to Thalapathy Vijay for his kind words and love.

Sharing the pic, Sundeep wrote, "Thank You Dearest Thalapathy for your kind words, love and support for #Michael. Thank you for being so Humble & Inspiring. Love you anna. @Dir_Lokesh presents a @jeranjit film ...#Michael in theatres Tomorrow. #Thalapathy67." In an interview with Indian Today, Sundeep spoke about the viral pic and Vijay's thoughts on Michael and said, "Thalapathy Vijay really liked the poster and trailer and he was so sweet and encouraging of younger actors like us. For a star of his stature, he is so down-to-earth. He makes us feel very positive and I was really happy." Take a look at Sundeep Kishan's pic with Thalapthy Vijay here:

Michael is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen. The much-awaited film features a star-studded cast, including Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon. The maiden Pan India film of the star directed by Ranjit Jeykodi and releases worldwide on February 3rd. Michael is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Karan C Productions LLP and the music is composed by Sam CS. Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj will be seen in supporting roles. Michael's trailer was released last month and received huge responses from the audience. The film promises a raw action romantic drama. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is directing Vijay's next Thalapathy67, is presenting the Michael in Tamil.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 67 Pooja Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Lokesh are all smiles as the project goes on floor