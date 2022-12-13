Sundeep Kishan says 'Love You' as he wishes Regina Cassandra on her birthday with a cosy PIC; Confirm dating?

Sundeep Kishan took to Twitter and penned a lovely birthday wish for actress Regina Cassandra.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Published on Dec 13, 2022 01:50 PM IST  |  328
Photo Courtesy: (Twitter)
Sundeep Kishan wishes Regina Cassandra on her birthday

Sundeep Kishan took to Twitter and penned a lovely birthday wish for actress Regina Cassandra. He wrote on the micro-blogging site,"Happpyyyy Birthdayyyy Papa… Love you and Wishing you only the best of everything, always Stay Happy...Stay Blessed @ReginaCassandra." These two who have worked together in several films are speculated to be dating, the post can be taken as a hint that the alleged couple is ready to make their relationship public.

Check out the post below:

Credits: Sundeep Kishan Twitter

