Sundeep Kishan says 'Love You' as he wishes Regina Cassandra on her birthday with a cosy PIC; Confirm dating?

Sundeep Kishan took to Twitter and penned a lovely birthday wish for actress Regina Cassandra. He wrote on the micro-blogging site,"Happpyyyy Birthdayyyy Papa… Love you and Wishing you only the best of everything, always Stay Happy...Stay Blessed @ReginaCassandra." These two who have worked together in several films are speculated to be dating, the post can be taken as a hint that the alleged couple is ready to make their relationship public.

Check out the post below: