Sundeep Kishan shares glimpse of his intense character from Dhanush’s Captain Miller amidst new release date

Dhanush's highly anticipated film, Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, has been the subject of much discussion for quite some time. Initially slated for a December 15th release, the film will now hit the silver screens during Pongal 2024.

Sundeep Kishan, who appears to play a commanding role in the film, recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his character. Alongside an Instagram post featuring a poster of his character, the actor wrote, "From the world of #CaptainMiller#CaptainMiller for Pongal 2024.”

The poster depicts Sundeep Kishan seated on a rock, holding a piece of paper in his hand. His intense demeanor is accentuated by his khaki outfit and beard. The poster also features his people standing behind him, adding to the commanding presence he exudes.

More about Dhanush’s Captain Miller

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more. Dhanush will be playing the titular role of Captain Miller, also known as Eesa or Analeesan.

However, in the latest update made yesterday, the movie makers of the film have taken to social media that the film will officially be released in January during Pongal next year. Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter), the makers wrote: “Our #CaptainMiller is all set for a grand Release this PONGAL / SANKRANTI 2024”

Captain Miller has been bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, known for films like Soorarai Pottru and Mark Antony. The camera has been cranked by Siddharth Nuni, while the editing has been handled by Nagooran Ramachandran.

There have also been reports suggesting that the film will be released in two parts. It was also reportedly said that Shiva Rajkumar and Priyanka Mohan will be playing pivotal roles in the first part, while Aditi Balan will be playing a crucial role in the second. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

Upcoming movies of Sundeep Kishan

Sundeep Kishan has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Dhanush-starrer, Captain Miller, which is scheduled for release during the Pongal festival next year. He is also rumored to be cast in Dhanush's untitled D50 project, with reports suggesting a release next year.

In addition to these high-profile projects, Sundeep Kishan will also be seen in the upcoming film, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, alongside leading ladies Varsha Bollam and Kavya Thapar. The film is directed by Vi Anand.

