Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi's film Michael gets a release date in February; Check out new poster

Sundeep Kishan's next is a promising film titled Michael, which has set major expectations among the Telugu audience. The film has generated lots of curiosity with its posters, teaser, and recently released first song- Neevuntey Chaalu. The pan-Indian film, which features a star-studded cast, has finally got a release date in 2023. The makers shared a new poster to announce the official release date of the film. Michael will be released worldwide in all South languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on February 3, 2023. The announcement poster presents all the lead actors with raw and rustic looks. While Sundeep Kishan appears with injuries on his face, Vijay Sethupathi is seen lighting a cigarette. Gautham Menon, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj can also be seen in it. The poster looks very interesting.

Check out Michael's release date poster here: Star director Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing an antagonist, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh will be seen in important roles. Actress Divyansha Kaushik will be playing Sundeep Kishan’s love interest.

BTS pic of Michael As the filming of the drama is underway, a few days ago, Sundeep Kishan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a few sneak peeks from the sets. Sharing behind the scene pictures, he wrote on the micro-blogging site, "No words...Just Pure Love...#Michael behind the scenes...@actorvijaysethupathi anna @varusarathkumar ma (Ps: Michael only got to smile behind the scenes lol)".



About Michael A few months ago, the teaser of Michael was released on social media. Actor Dhanush released the Tamil teaser of the film.

The short teaser gives us a glimpse into the bloodied world of the titular character, played by Sundeep. The film promises to be a raw and intense actioner. Directed by Filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi, Michael is bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Ranjit Jeyakodi will be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for the second time after the 2017 film Puriyaatha Puthir starring Gayathrie Shankar. Kiran Kaushik cranks the camera. The dialogues for the movie were penned by Tripuraneni Kalyan Chakravarthy, Rajan Radhamanalan, and Ranjit Jeyakodi.

