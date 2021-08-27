Sundeep Kishan & Vijay Sethupathi's pan Indian film titled 'Michael'; FIRST LOOK promises action flick

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space for a pan-Indian film. On the occasion of producer Suniel Narang’s birthday, the film has been announced officially with a title poster. The film is titled Michael and shows Sundeep Kishan in handcuffs with bloodsheds all over his shirt and hands.

Sundeep Kishan plays an intense and author-backed role in the movie and the poster alone indicates the intensity of the character. The poster gives an impression that Michael is going to be an action extravaganza and it features first of its kind action. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a special action role and his look is yet to be revealed, which will be released very soon.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this film as Sundeep Kishan, who is known for doing concept based, will be sharing screen space with talented actor Vijay Sethupathi, making it the most anticipated multistarrers of the South. Recently, the duo picture of Sundeep Kishan kissing Vijay on his cheeks and calling him big brother went viral on social media platforms. The film will feature several prominent actors in important roles, which will be an eye-feast to witness on the screen.

Also Read: Suriya to undergo bull training for Vaadivaasal before resuming shoot

Ranjit Jeyakodi will be directing this pan-Indian film, Michael. The film will also be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. To be made on a grand scale, Michael is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Narayan Das K Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP banners.