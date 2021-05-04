Sundeep Kishan vows to look after kids who lost parents to COVID 19; S Thaman offers to pay for their studies

After Sudeep Kishan promised to care care of the kids who lost their family during the COVID crisis, Iman offered to provide for their education.

During this hard time of COVID 19 second wave, many celebrities are doing their bit to help people battle the situation. While most of them are sharing contacts of people in need and so on, some are offering financial and other aid to people. Sundeep Kishan has now taken to his social media space and promised to take care of the children who lost their families due to COVID 19. He stated that he will be taking care of the children’s food and education finances.

Announcing the news, Sundeep wrote, “If you know of any children who unfortunately lost their families due to COVID during these challenging times... Please pass on their information to the email ID mentioned below... My team & I will do our best within our capacity to take care of as many children’s food and education for the next couple of years… These are testing times and it’s very important to stand by each other as Human Beings first...”.

He finished the post urging people to stay home. He wrote, “Stay home, stay safe and please try to do whatever you can to help the people around you. Please send the details to sundeepkishancovidhelp@gmail.com”. Seeing his post, music composer S Thaman offered to take care of the children’s educational expenses. He wrote, “I am also with U. Will take the responsibility of their education dear brother let me know will be ur partner in this. Will add my beat to ur heart”.

