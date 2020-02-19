Suniel Shetty OPENS UP about the common factor between Rajinikanth and Mohanlal; Here's what he has to say

Suniel Shetty has a big-budget film in the kitty and is proud of working in it. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about the common factor between Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

After working with Rajinikanth in Darbar, Suniel Shetty will soon be in Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Bollywood star is set to appear in the much-anticipated Malayalam film and fans can't wait to know what's next in the stores. The teaser of the film was released during Republic Day and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Well, Suniel Shetty is spreading his acting wings down South as well. He has a big-budget film in the kitty and is super proud of working in it. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about the common factor between Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

Expressing about how blessed he feels on working with Rajinikanth and Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty said, "I had done Kakkakuyil earlier because of Priyan sir and Lal sir. I have tremendous respect for Lal sir. I have been blessed this year to work with Rajini sir and Lal sir, and the common factor between them is that they are legendary actors but even better human beings. They are the most humble people you could ever work with. The takeaway working with them is that success and failure are part and parcel of life but being a good human being is the most important thing."

The Hera Pheri actor further added, "I feel blessed to work with three legends in my career – Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), Rajini sir and Lal sir. "

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is being made on a huge budget of around Rs 100 crore. The film is helmed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan. Mohanlal essay the role of fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin, named Kunjali Marakkar IV.

Credits :Times Of India

