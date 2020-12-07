Sunitha Upadrashta pens an EMOTIONAL post after her engagement with Ram; Shares PHOTOS

Tollywood singer Sunitha took to her Facebook space and shred photos from her engagement ceremony and penned an emotional note.

Popular Tollywood singer Sunitha Upadrashta got engaged to Ram on Monday morning in a low key ceremony in the presence of her close family members. Sharing photos from her engagement ceremony, she also penned an emotional note, where she has mentioned that her parents have always wanted to see her get settled down with a partner. She stated that Ram came into her life as a friend and became a wonderful partner. For quite sometime, there were rumours about the second wedding of Sunitha. Whenever she was asked about the rumours, she kept dismissing them. However, on Monday, she finally opened up about her relationship status and shared photos moments after the intimate ceremony. She also thanked all those who have supported her so far and requested them to continue doing so. She also revealed that she will get married very soon.

Sharing the pictures, Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner... we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do”.

