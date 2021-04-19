Sunny Leone to play as a queen in her next Tamil horror comedy film; Deets inside

Hearsay has that the film will be a historical horror comedy genre which will be happening in multiple periods of time.

It is well known by now that is already part of a handful of south Indian films, including Veeramadevi in Tamil. Now, she has signed her next Kollywood film here. A report in The Times Of India states that the film will have Leone as a queen and the film will be a historical horror comedy. Sathish and Sanjana will also be seen playing the lead roles. Apparently, the film is set about 1000 years ago, around the time of Cleopatra.

The English daily quoted the director Yuvan as saying, “This film is set in two periods — the present and a period that’s, say, about 1,000 years ago, probably around the time Cleopatra lived. Major portions of the film will be shot in Chennai, while the historical bit will be shot in a set erected in Mumbai.” The film’s shooting has kickstarted in Chennai’s Velacherry today. The film also has Ramesh Thilak, Mottai Rajendran and Thangadurai to play important roles, while Javed Riaz, who composed music for Maanagaram, has been roped in to compose music.

Explaining about the film’s progress, the director said that he has been writing the story for about three years. When producers Sakthi and Sasikumar heard the narration, they were mightily impressed by it. Later, they approached Sunny Leone as she has a certain regal look which would fit for the role. He added that Sunny enjoyed the narration and immediately gave her nod to act in the film.

Credits :The Times Of India

