Sunny Teaser: Jayasurya promises an intense suspense drama; To release on September 24

Moviegoers are excited for the global premiere of the much-anticipated film Sunny starring Jayasurya. Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, the film stars seasoned actor Jayasurya who plays the role that shows him stuck in an emotional turmoil. Paired with the most soulful background score, the teaser shows a perfect blend of drama and suspense.

The story of the film revolves around a single character named Sunny (played by Jayasurya), who has lost everything that he earned in his life including his love, money and best friend. Life takes a rollercoaster turn where he is deeply stuck in emotional turmoil. Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala amidst global pandemic and shuts himself from society.

Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective.

Check out the film's teaser below:

The suspense-drama marks a great milestone for Jayasurya as it is his 100th film, as an actor. Sunny will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video starting from 23 September, 2021.

Sunny is produced by both Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. This marks their eighth collaboration.

Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda is back to the ring; Blood and sweat, he's all in