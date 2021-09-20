Sunny Trailer OUT: Jayasurya tries hard to make an emotional connect as he strikes a chord with life and love

Malayalam star Jayasurya's much-awaited 100th film Sunny's trailer is out and it looks every bit intriguing. The film is set to release on 23rd September and head of it, the makers have released the trailer that takes us through the life of Sunny (essayed by Jayasurya).

One can see in the trailer, Sunny leaves Dubai while in a hopeless situation and returns to his hometown, Kerala amidst a global pandemic. He quarantines himself in a hotel room as he goes through a myriad of emotions on having lost his family, his money and his best friend. During his journey of trying hard to fill an emotional void, he meets some strangers, and what unfolds next is a culmination of a beautiful narrative.

Check out the captivating trailer of superstar Jayasurya’s much-awaited 100th film Sunny:

Sunny is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar. Produced by both Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond, this is the duo's eight collaboration.

Sunny is releasing on Amazon Prime Video starting 23rd September 2021.

