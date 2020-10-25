Super Cop Pawan Kalyan to star in Saagar K Chandra’s next; WATCH video with S Thaman’s power packed BGM

Sithara Entertainments announced on Twitter that they will be bankrolling Pawan Kalyan's next film directed by Saagar K Chandra.

In what came as an unexpected piece of news, Sithara Entertainments have announced that they will be bankrolling Pawan Kalyan’s next film directed by Saagar K Chandra, with music by S Thaman. The announcement was made with a top-notch video with the composer’s power packed background music. Tentatively titled Production Number 12, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. As soon as the announcement was made by the production house, fans went gaga over it and took to the comments section to express their excitement.

In the video, what we see is a silhouette graphic of Pawan Kalyan walking his stylish walk with what looks like a piece of cloth in his hand. Sharing the video, the makers wrote on their Twitter space, “Your most Beloved, Stylish & Highly volatile Super Cop is back in our Next! @SitharaEnts Production No 12 ft. the one & only POWER STAR @pawankalyan garu!”

See the Tweet here:

While it was expected that Pawan Kalyan’s next will be the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, this unexpected announcement has come as a huge treat to the fans of the Power Star. Sharing the same news on his Twitter space, S Thaman wrote on his social space, “ll THE LOVE & RESPECT TO OUR #Powerstar @PawanKalyan Gaaru And Our #supercop is BACK !! it’s time for some fireworks ON SCREEN for @SitharaEnts #productionno12 My love to @saagar_chandrak @vamsi84”.

