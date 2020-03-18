Super Deluxe to OK Kanmani and Kumbalangi Nights: South movies to binge watch during quarantine

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

From Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe to Dulquer Salmaan starrer OK Kanmani and Dhanush's Vada Chennai, we bring a list of top 5 South movies to ease during quarantine period.

The deadly Coronavirus across the globe has left people alert. They are taking the right precautions to stay safe. The number of Coronavirus cases in India has now risen and to ensure safety, people are staying at home unless necessary. People have self-quarantined and are avoiding social gatherings, trips, weddings, gym visits. People are preferring to work from home while malls, cinema halls and schools have been completely shut. However, one can do a lot while in self-quarantine mode.

The quarantine can be stressful, but we have got a few ways to deal with it. One of the ways is to binge watch some mind-blowing South movies during the quarantine. From Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe to Dulquer Salmaan starrer OK Kanmani and Dhanush's Vada Chennai, we bring a list of top 5 South movies to ease your fears. Keeping your spirits high, wait for the change and meanwhile, enjoy binge-watching.

OK Kanmani:

O Kadhal Kanmani also known as OK Kanmani, is the story of two youngsters Adi and Tara who get attracted to each other after they meet at a wedding. Since they do not believe in marriage, they decide to live in together. Written, directed and produced by Mani Ratnam, The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles who play the young couple in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Super Deluxe:

The Tamil thriller venture helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja stars powerhouse talents like Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan. The film won many awards and the edge of the seat thriller is sure to leave you amazed. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a transgender. The film is available on Netflix.

Uyare:

Uyare, the story based on an acid attack survivor is gripping, powerful and an empowering watch. Actress Parvathy plays the female lead role in this Malayalam film. The story of the film revolves around a strong and determined girl Pallavi Raveendran who becomes a pilot. However, one bad incident due to her toxic boyfriend takes away all her dream to fly high. The film also starring Tovino Thoman is available on Netflix.

Vada Chennai:

Dhanush and Vetri Maaran's Vada Chennai will completely leave you amazed. The story of the film revolves around a carrom player who sets foot in the world of crime and joins forces with local gangsters to settle their feuds. This is said to be Dhanush's best film so far and the actor has set a high standard for himself with a powerful performance in Vada Chennai. Released in 2019, critics rated this Tamil film 5/5. The film is available on Amazon Prime India.

Kumbalangi Nights:

Directed by Madhu C Narayanan and written by Syam Pushkaran, Kumbalangi Nights is the story about four brothers share a love-hate relationship with each other. Their relationship witnesses a new turn when Saji, Boney, and Franky decide to help Bobby stand by his love. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

