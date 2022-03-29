Super Deluxe turns 3: Vijay Sethupathi thanks director Thiagarajan for the National Award-winning film

It was three years ago today when the Tamil dark comedy flick Super Deluxe was released in the theatres. The project that features some of the biggies from the South industry including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Fahadh Faasil, was released on 29 March 2019. The crime thriller did praiseworthy business on the ticket counters.

Commemorating the release of his memorable movie, Vijay Sethupathi shared a poster from Super Deluxe on Instagram. The picture was accompanied by the following words, "Thank you Director #ThiagarajanKumararaja".

This Thiagarajan Kumararaja's directorial was jointly backed by Tyler Durden And Kino Fist under the banners Alchemy Vision Works, and East West Dream Work Entertainment. The film also starred Ramya Krishnan in the lead.

The movie with a multilinear narrative, tells the story of four individuals, who are placed in unexpected predicaments by fate. Each one of them is forced to face their destiny.

Super Deluxe was Thiagarajan Kumararaja's second directorial project. He made his directorial debut with the 2011 flick Aaranya Kaandam.

The venture was screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Along with financial rewards, the project also gained many accolades, including the National award.

Up next, Vijay Sethupathi will next play the protagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller, Vikram. He will be accompanied by Fahadh Faasil as part of the film's cast. Meanwhile, Samantha has an interesting lineup for 2022, consisting of Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, and Arrangement of love.

