Super Deluxe's Mirnalini Ravi joins the cast list of Vikram’s Cobra? Find Out

Vikram starrer cobra had yet another female lead. Super Deluxe fame Mirnalini will be seen in a key role along with KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty.

It is well known that actor Vikram, who is busy with the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan in Thailand, will be next seen playing the lead in Director Ajay Gnanamuthu's upcoming project, Cobra. The film will have KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, and now, it is being reported that Mirnalini Ravi, who debuted in the critically acclaimed film Super Deluxe will be seen in a key role. Mirnalini was last seen in Suseenthiran's Champion.

The film is bankrolled by 7 Screen Studio, jointly produced by Viacom Studios, in association with Lalit Kumar. AR Rahman is composing music for the film and Sivakumar Vijayan is cranking the camera. The makers recently took to Twitter and shared their New Year celebration photos. Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, and ace filmmaker and actor KS Ravikumar will also be seen in important role in the film.

The film’s title was released recently which was received with outstanding response by the fans. Popular actor Anandaraj, who was last seen in Thalapathy's Bigil, is also playing a key role in Cobra. Meanwhile, grapevine has that Vikram will be seen playing the role of Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It is to be noted that Aditya Karikalan is one of the most important characters in the Tamil novel by Kalki, which goes by the same name.

