Super excited Rishab Shetty poses with legendary batsman Chris Gayle during RCB vs CSK match: PHOTOS

As the Indian Premier League is reaching its final course, we have the final four teams. Meanwhile, Kantara fame star Rishab Shetty also became part of the classic moment as he attended his first-ever cricket match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Later, Rishab took to his social media account and shared his joyful moments with ace cricketer Chris Gayle cheering for RCB. Have a look!

Rishab Shetty shares his first-ever experience in a stadium with Chris Gayle

Rishab took to his social media platform X and shared two classy pictures with Chris Gayle. Sharing the photos, in the caption, the Kantara fame wrote, It's history!! My first match at stadium!! See you at the top!RCB.”

In the first picture, Rishab and Chris were seen smiling for the picture-perfect moment, clicked during the rain segment of the match.

The second picture shows Rishab holding RCB's flag high, expressing happiness after RCB qualified for the IPL Playoffs 2024.

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to Rishab's comments section and expressed their excitement for the epic meet and called him a lucky charm. A fan wrote, "Please go to all the remaining matches, you are a lucky charm." Another one wrote, "Our Kantara legend is good luck charm."

One user compared the RCB VS CSK match with Rishab starrer Kantara's magnificent climax and wrote, “RCB's comeback was just like Kantara climax now we know why.”

Check out fans comments

Rishab Shetty's upcoming films

Rishab is now preparing for his most anticipated project, Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 cult masterpiece Kantara. Shetty is expected to play a prominent role in the film as Lord Shiva. The actor is additionally well-known for his devotion to Lord Shiva.

Furthermore, the film is thought to have taken place between 300 and 401 AD, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka's modern-day Uttar Kannada area. The makers have not disclosed further information about the upcoming mythological thriller.

