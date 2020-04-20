Super hit combination of AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam: Here are 10 songs of the duo to lighten your mood

Here are 10 songs of Ar Rahman from Mani Ratnam's movies to keep your spirits up amid the lockdown for COVID 19.

While we all are on quarantine desperately waiting for the lockdown to end, what could be best than some musical therapy? While talking about music to lighten up the mood, we all know that AR Rahman will top the list. While we could get our quarantine blues broken just by picking any song of ARR, it goes without saying that the best ones of the music director could be picked from the movies of ace director Mani Ratnam. Here are 10 songs of the duo to keep the spirits up.

1. Chinna Chinna Aasai

This song comes from the film Roja, which was the debut movie of AR Rahman. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film had Aravind Swamy and Madhu playing the lead roles. The song Chinna Chinna Aasai is particularly famous and it has many fans from China too. Sung by Minmini, the song was dubbed in Hindi as Choti Si Asha. Listen to this song to take yourself to another world that is filled with nature and love.

2. Mazhai Kuruvi

Sung by AR Rahman himself, this song is from the multi starrer movie Chekka Chivandha Vaanam by Mani Ratnam. This song’s lyrics were penned by Kaviperarasu Vairamuthu and if you listen to this song, you will find yourself in the magical world of a sparrow that is enjoying a rain. The film had Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, STR, Aravind Swami, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajessh and Prakash Raj in lead roles.

3. Antha Arabic Kadaloram

Antha Arabic Kadaloram is the Tamil version of the Hindi song Humma Humma from the film Bombay starring Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swami in lead roles. This song was also crooned by AR Rahman himself and it is still a favorite song for ‘musicholics’ of the south. If you are under any stress, be it quarantine or from the job, this one song is an ‘Abracadabra’ to make you forget all your stress.

4. Aye Sinamika

This song is from the movie Oh Kadhal Kanmani by Mani Ratnam. The film has Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen as the lead actors while Prakash Raj and Leela Samson were seen in other supporting roles. Popular singer Karthik has rendered his voice for Aye Sinamika, while the lyrics were penned by Vairamuthu. Though the romantic number does not have any heavy or loud music, the melody will melt your heart.

5. Kannathil Muthamittal

This song is from the movie Kannathil Muthamittal directed by Mani Ratnam. The song has two versions – One sung by P Jayachandran and the female version was sung by Chinmayi Sripradha. The song beautifully portrays the bittersweet relationship of a father/mother with their daughter. Again, the lyrics were penned by Vairamuthu. R Madhavan and Simran played the lead roles in the family emotional drama.

6. Kadhal Sadugudugudu

This song is from the film Alai Payuthey by Mani Ratnam starring R Madhavan and Shalini. Written by Vairamuthu, the song was sung by SPB Charan. With beautiful and romantic visuals and mesmerising music, Kadhal Sadugudu is a stress buster and you will not need any essential oils to rescue you from any blues if you have this song in your playlist.

7. Narumugaye

Narumugaye is from the critically acclaimed film Iruvar by Mani Ratnam. The song has Mohanlal, , and Madhubala in the visuals. Written by Vairamuthu, Narumugaye is a historical song, which has kings and queens in the backdrop. While the lyrics are pure bliss, the classical background score of this song is capable to cure even your worst migraine.

8. Unmai Sonnal

Ayutha Ezhuthu is yet another super hit movie of Mani Ratnam and all the songs of the film are megahit songs. Unmai Sonnal Nesippaya features Suriya and Esha Deol and it perfectly narrates the intimate relationship between the two. Adnan Sami, Sujatha have rendered their voices for the song, while the lyrics were penned by Vairamuthu.

9. Vaan

This song is from the movie Kaatru Veliyidai. With beautiful lyrics of Vairamuthu and the fabulous voice of Poorvi Koutish, Vaan features Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari.

10. Konjam Nilavu From the classical movie Thiruda Thiruda, Konjam Nilavu is one of the songs of Ar Rahman, that will take you on a musical high. Sung by Annupamaa and Suresh Peters, the song features Prashanth, Anand and Anu Aggarwal.

