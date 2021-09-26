Super Singer 8 Finale: Sridhar Sena crowned as the winner by Anirudh Ravichander

The popular Tamil reality show Super Singer season 8 has come to an end on a grand note with Sridhar Sena crowned as the winner by Anirudh Ravichander.  Muthusirpi, Sridhar Sena, Bharath, Abhilash, Anu, and Maanasi were the top 5 contestants to fight for the title of Super Singer Season 8. 

While Sridhar won with the highest votes, Bharat is the runner up followed by Abhilash taking third place. To unversed, Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, and SPB Charan, the four popular playback singers were judges of this season. Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for Sridhar Sena.

One of the Twitter users commented, "Well deserved.. Congratulations," while the other wrote, "When I thought #SridharSena is not getting enough support there as what he deserves, @anirudhofficial proves me wrong. I've always loved Ani's songs and now I'm admiring him for being an unbiased person and treating all fairly."

Check out what viewers have to say about Sridhar:

Sridhar Sena is a Coimbatore-based musician and a singer. He was also a part of SaReGaMaPa (Zee Tamil) before participating as a contestant of Super Singer season 8 (Vijay TV). Sridhar worked on an album song Aambala Sabam.

Congratulations to the winner of Super Singer 8! 

Credits: Vijay Television


Anonymous : Sridhar sena, congratulations to you. More than anything, you are a wonderful and humble person and so you deserve the win.
