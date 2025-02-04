Super Subbu OTT Release: Here's when and where to watch Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar's Telugu comedy series online

Sundeep Kishan's Super Subbu is an upcoming Telugu comedy series set to make its digital debut soon. Since its announcement and teaser launch, the show has been generating significant buzz online. Continue reading to find out when and where to watch the series.

When and where to watch Super Subbu

Super Subbu will soon be available on Netflix. While the streaming giant has not announced a release date, it revealed that the Sundeep Kishan starrer is its first original Telugu series. Making the announcement, they posted on X, "He's super unlucky. He's super awkward. He's super Subbu. Super Subbu is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Take a look at the post below:

Official teaser and plot of Super Subbu

The story of Super Subbu revolves around Subbu, a young man with a streak of bad luck. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is assigned to teach adult sex education in the traditional village of Makhipur. With no prior experience, Subbu must navigate this challenging role while keeping it a secret from his strict father. As he adjusts to the quirks of village life, he also hopes to chase his dreams and find love. Packed with humor, drama, and unexpected twists, the upcoming series promises to be a fun-filled ride.

At the Netflix event, the makers of Super Subbu said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Netflix on this original Telugu series. It promises to showcase an intriguing setting, fun characters, and a fresh premise."

Cast and crew of Super Subbu

Super Subbu is led by Adbhutham and Tillu Square fame Mallik Ram. Meanwhile, the writing team includes directors Mallik Ram and Ramesh Eligeti. Bharath Laxmipati and Rajiv Chilaka have produced the show. The cast features Sundeep Kishan in the titular role, with Mithila Palkar, Maanasa Choudhary, Murali Sharma, and Brahmanandam playing key characters.

Are you excited to watch Super Subbu on Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.