SuperStar Birthday: Makers announce teaser release time; Share glimpse of Mahesh Babu from Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently one of the most talked-about and awaited films of Tollywood. Today, the makers shared a small glimpse of Mahesh Babu from the movie and announced that the teaser will be released on his birthday, August 9, at 9: 09 AM.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a small glimpse of Mahesh Babu looking dashing his long hair and formal look. sharing it by exciting fans, the makers wrote, "Block your calendars and lock your plans FireFire!! Lets Begin the SuperStar Birthday Extravaganza Star-struck#SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER on AUG 9th @ 9:09 AM,"

The team of Sarkaaru Vaari Paata are currently shooting for the third schedule in Hyderabad, Previously, before the second wave of coronavirus lockdown, they wrapped up two schedules in Dubai and Hyderabad. Thaman also began composing tunes for the film and promised blockbuster music updates in August as the film is slated to release next year in January.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a complete entertainer with a strong message. Directed by Parasuram, the film is reportedly based on themes of banking scams which took place in the country. National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.