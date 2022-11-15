Live
Superstar Krishna Demise Live Updates: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan pay tribute to 'icon of Telugu cinema'
Nov 15, 2022 11:20 AM IST
Krishna passes away due to cardiac arrest
Mahesh Bab's father and Superstar Krishna passes away at 79. The actor, who suffered a cardiac arrest on November 13, took his last breath at around 4 am while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.
On November 13, around midnight 12:30, Krishna was brought to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation. However, despite doctors' attempts, he died today and left a huge void for his family and fans.
