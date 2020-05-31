  1. Home
Superstar Krishna Birthday: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi share memorable moments as they wish Mahesh Babu's father

Ram Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi shared memorable moments with Superstar Krishna as they wished him on his 77th birthday.
Superstar Krishna Birthday: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi share memorable moments as they wish Mahesh Babu's father
Telugu Superstar and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna celebrates his 77th birthday today, May 31 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Also, as the clock struck 12, Mahesh Babu took to social media and wished his father on his special day. Sharing a throwback picture of himself with his father, he wrote, "All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar (sic)." Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi also shared memorable moments with the superstar as they wished him on his birthday. 

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently joined Twitter penned a note for superstar Krishna as he described his incredible journey and contribution to Telugu film industry. On the other hand, Ram Charan shared the latest picture of himself with Mahesh Babu's father and wrote, "Wishing the evergreen Super Star Krishna garu a very happy birthday." Director Puri Jagannadh also wished the great legend of the film industry. 

Check out below:

Also Read: SSMB 27 titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu shares a glimpse of his look on superstar Krishna's birthday

On Superstar Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu surprised his fans as he announced the title of his next film. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is being directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels production in association with GMB Entertainment. Sharing the first look and title of the film, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata... Blockbuster start for another hattrick." 

Credits :Twitter

