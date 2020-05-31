Superstar Krishna Birthday: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi share memorable moments as they wish Mahesh Babu's father

Ram Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi shared memorable moments with Superstar Krishna as they wished him on his 77th birthday.

Telugu Superstar and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna celebrates his 77th birthday today, May 31 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Also, as the clock struck 12, Mahesh Babu took to social media and wished his father on his special day. Sharing a throwback picture of himself with his father, he wrote, "All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar (sic)." Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi also shared memorable moments with the superstar as they wished him on his birthday.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently joined Twitter penned a note for superstar Krishna as he described his incredible journey and contribution to Telugu film industry. On the other hand, Ram Charan shared the latest picture of himself with Mahesh Babu's father and wrote, "Wishing the evergreen Super Star Krishna garu a very happy birthday." Director Puri Jagannadh also wished the great legend of the film industry.

Wishing the evergreen Super Star Krishna garu a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/2CR9lxhe2N — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 31, 2020

కథానాయకుడిగా 345 సినిమాలు దర్శకుడిగా 14 చిత్రాలు.నిర్మాతగా తెలుగుతో పాటు భారతీయభాషల్లో 50 చిత్రాలు.మొదటి సినిమాస్కోప్ సినిమా ఆయనదే.మొదటి 70mm చిత్రం కూడా ఆయనదే.అనితరసాధ్యం ఈ track record. సాహసానికి మారుపేరు, పద్మభూషణ్ అవార్డు గ్రహీత,Superstar Krishna గారికి జన్మదినశుభాకాంక్షలు. pic.twitter.com/6oa9wFg0Nn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 31, 2020

పాతికేళ్ల క్రితం నేను తీసిన ఫోటో ఇది . ఒకసారి కృష్ణ గారు నన్ను కార్ ఎక్కించుకుని తీసుకెళితే సంగీత్ లో సినిమా కూడా చూసాం . ఆయన సినిమాల కోసం క్యూ లో నిలుచునే వాడిని , ఆ రోజు ఆయన పక్కన కూర్చున్న . మరిచిపోలేను కృష్ణగారికి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు .WISHING GREAT HEALTH FOR THE LEGEND pic.twitter.com/UTWAgIdveu — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 31, 2020

All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar pic.twitter.com/miSMNCCycC — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2020

On Superstar Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu surprised his fans as he announced the title of his next film. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is being directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels production in association with GMB Entertainment. Sharing the first look and title of the film, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata... Blockbuster start for another hattrick."

