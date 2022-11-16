Superstar Krishna demise: Daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni pays tribute to the legend with an emotional note

Krishna aka Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, the legendary actor-filmmaker and father of superstar Mahesh Babu passed away on November 15, 2020. The 79-year-old breathed his last at 4 AM on Tuesday, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. It is an extremely tough time for Mahesh Babu and his family, as they lost their elder brother Ramesh Babu, mother Indira Devi, and father Krishna, in the same year. The legend's daughter and Mahesh Babu's elder sister Manjula Ghattamaneni paid tribute to her beloved father, with a social media post.

The actress-producer shared a lovely picture of her father Krishna on her social media handles and posted an emotional note. "Nana, You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need," wrote Manjula Ghattamaneni in her note.

"You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality, and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever," reads the actress-producer's post.

"You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches, and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana," concluded Manjula Ghattamaneni.