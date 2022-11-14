Superstar Krishna Health Update: Mahesh Babu's father is critical and on a ventilator

Mahesh Babu's father and legendary actor Krishna was hospitalized in the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad yesterday on 13th November. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Now the doctors have informed that he is critical and on a ventilator. However, they are providing him with the best medical care possible.

The doctors were quoted saying, "Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health."