Superstar Krishna's Demise: Mahesh Babu and the Ghattamaneni family attend Pedda Karma ceremony; PHOTOS
Mahesh Babu and the Ghattamaneni family attended Superstar Krishna's Pedda Karma ceremony today, marking the 11th day of his demise.
Superstar Mahesh Babu recently had to bid goodbye to his father and veteran actor Krishna on 15th November this year. Marking the 11th day of his demise, the Spyder actor, his better half, Namrata Shirodkar, his kids, and the rest of the Ghattamaneni family were seen attending the Pedda Karma Ceremony today on 27th November. Some pictures of the ceremony have also surfaced on social media. The superstar can be seen wearing a blue shirt and black trousers.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar remembered her late father-in-law with a nostalgic post on her Instagram. The post comprised a video celebrating the legacy of the late actor, along with the note, "An evergreen star, man of many firsts, a true trendsetter... His insatiable love for cinema made him the Superstar that he was & will always be. Proud to have known him, to have called him my father-in-law, to have learnt many of life's valuable lessons that I will forever carry with me. To celebrating him and his unparalleled legacy every day... Love you Mamayya garu."
Check out the pictures below:
Some days back, Mahesh Babu also posted a similar note on the photo-sharing app, "Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage…and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I’m fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna...My Superstar."
Krishna's demise
The late Tollywood superstar suffered a cardiac arrest on 13th November and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu suffered the loss of three of his beloved family members this year including his dad Krishna, his mother Indira Devi, and his brother Ramesh Babu.
