Superstar Krishna's Demise: Mahesh Babu and the Ghattamaneni family attend Pedda Karma ceremony; PHOTOS

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently had to bid goodbye to his father and veteran actor Krishna on 15th November this year. Marking the 11th day of his demise, the Spyder actor, his better half, Namrata Shirodkar, his kids, and the rest of the Ghattamaneni family were seen attending the Pedda Karma Ceremony today on 27th November. Some pictures of the ceremony have also surfaced on social media. The superstar can be seen wearing a blue shirt and black trousers.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar remembered her late father-in-law with a nostalgic post on her Instagram. The post comprised a video celebrating the legacy of the late actor, along with the note, "An evergreen star, man of many firsts, a true trendsetter... His insatiable love for cinema made him the Superstar that he was & will always be. Proud to have known him, to have called him my father-in-law, to have learnt many of life's valuable lessons that I will forever carry with me. To celebrating him and his unparalleled legacy every day... Love you Mamayya garu."