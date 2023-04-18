Superstar Krishna's pan world cowboy genre film Mosagallaku Mosagadu to re-release on his birthday anniversary

Superstar Krishna is one of the most legendary actors in Telugu cinema. He was credited with producing many technological firsts in the Telugu film industry including introducing the Cowboy genre with the blockbuster film Mosagallaku Mosagadu. Now, after 52 years, the film is re-releasing On the occasion of Krishna Garu’s birth anniversary on May 31st.

Mosagallaku Mosagadu was released on 27 August 1971 and became one of the biggest hits of Telugu. The film ran for 100 days in the theatres. Now, the cult classic film will be back on screen with the new trend of 4k re-release. It is a Western action film and also the first ever cowboy film in India. Krishna also began the trend of pan India and the world with this film as well. After Mosagallaku Mosagadu, many movies in the cowboy genre were released in the South film industry and became massive hits.

About Mosagallaku Mosagadu

Inspired by Western films such as For a Few Dollars More (1965), The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), and Mackenna's Gold (1969), the story is set in the eighteenth century, in the anarchy prevailing after the Battle of Bobbili (1757). The film revolves around finding the lost treasure belonging to the Amaraveedu dynasty. It was subsequently dubbed into Tamil as Mosakkaaranukku Mosakkaaran, Hindi as Gunfighter Johnny, and a trimmed version in English titled Treasure Hunt.

The Tollywood industry has been re-releasing blockbuster movies on the occasion of the actor's birthdays. Movies like Ram Charan's Orange, Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, Allu Arjun's Desamuduru, Dhanush's 3, and many others were released.

About Krishna

Krishna was born on 31 May 1943 and starred in more than 350 films in a variety of roles. He was survived by his children Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula Ghattamaneni, and Priyadarshini. He died during the early hours on 15 November at the age of 79 and was cremated with full state honours.



