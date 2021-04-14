Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh join the second schedule of SSMB27 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to announce that superstar Mahesh Babu will be resuming the second schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Ugadi. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Subbaraju.

After the stupendous box office success of Sarileru Neekevvaru which grossed a little over 250 crores on the global box office, Superstar Mahesh Babu is sitting at the peak of his pan-India stardom. For SSMB27, Mahesh signed up for a film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata collaborating for the first time with director Parasuram. Mahesh and Mahanati famed Keerthy Suresh are the lead pair of this film which began its shoot at the beginning of 2021 with a month-long schedule. Mahesh is coming after two blockbusters including Bharat Ane Nenu which grossed over 180 crores.

The producers of SSMB27 Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to announce that Mahesh Babu will be joining the cast and crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for the second schedule starting on the auspicious day of Ugadi. The shooting will be commenced considering all the necessary COVID safety protocols. Mythri had also recently released the introduction teaser for their upcoming film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. The teaser met with all the deserved love and attention while Sukumar’s pure directorial vision for praised with Allu’s unique scruffy look.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted as an entertainer commercial action-drama directed by Parasuram whose last film Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was a phenomenal blockbuster. The music of SSMB27 is composed by S.Thaman who is reuniting with Parasuram after a gap of seven long years. Makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are touting it for a huge Sankranti 2022 release as the shooting of the film will go on for few more months.

