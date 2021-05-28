Superstar Mammootty shares his latest lockdown look in long tresses; Fans and celebs go gaga

Mammootty is not very active on social media but when he shares something, he grabs everyone's attention. His latest transformation look has left everyone amazed yet again.

Superstar Mammootty, even at the age of 68 can give young actors a run for their money with his style and fitness. Mammootty is not very active on social media but when he shares something, he grabs everyone's attention. His latest transformation look has left everyone amazed yet again. Recently, the Malayalam star shared a photo of him flaunting his lockdown transformation and fans are going gaga over his look. The actor shared the photo as, "Stay Home ! Stay Safe !." Soubin, Tovino Thomas and others celebs have dropped heart and fire emoticons on Mammootty's latest post on Instagram.

Mammootty is always a step ahead of all the young actors in the industry, be it for fitness or portraying larger than life roles on the big screen. His photos on Instagram evidently show he is very particular about his diet and fitness. One of his post workout photos had taken social media by storm during the lockdown. Mammootty left everyone stunned and set major fitness goals. "Work at Home! Work from Home! Home Work! No other Work So Work Out!," the superstar has captioned his Instagram post.

Dulquer Salmaan opened up about the same during an interview with The Quint. He had said, "My mom, wife, sister, all the family members were surprised how good he looked and we thought he should post it. But we didn't know it would create a storm and everybody, across the industry reached out to him. It was great to see him being loved so much even for a picture and it was more like a film release."

On the professional front, Mammootty has teamed up with filmmaker Amal Neerad for the upcoming project Bheeshma Parvam. The film is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad's home banner, Amal Neerad Productions.

