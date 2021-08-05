Superstar Mohanlal congratulates Prithviraj Sukumaran & team as they gear up for Kuruthi's big Onam release

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kuruthi is gearing for a big Onam release and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. After the success of his last film Cold Case, fans have high expectations from Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kuruthi releases on August 11. The trailer of Kuruthi was released recently and even superstar Mohanlal is super excited for Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. Mohanlal and Prithviraj share a warm and strong bond of friendship and the former took to his social media to extend his best wishes for Prithiviraj.

Directed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Mammukoya, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko and Murali Gopi in pivotal roles. Producer and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, recently, in a statement said, "Kuruthi is one of the most intense and fast-paced films I have been a part of. With a captivating story and nonstop thrills which will have the audience hooked, this is one film I am extremely proud of. My journey with Amazon Prime Video has been extremely rewarding and I am elated to launch Kuruthi for a global audience on the streaming service. On behalf of the entire cast and crew, I would like to wish our fans a Happy Onam in advance."

Meanwhile, see Mohanlal's post here:

Produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, Kuruthi will premiere globally this Onam, on August 11, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

