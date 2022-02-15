Superstar Mohanlal to play a pivotal part in Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28?

Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram Srinivas was launched recently with a pooja ceremony. Now, as per the latest buzz, superstar Mohanlal has been roped in for Mahesh Babu’s next. The Aaraattu actor will be doing a pivotal role in the film tentatively titled SSMB28. Meanwhile, no confirmation on the same has come yet. Although, if materialized, it will be exciting to see Mahesh Babu and Mohalal sharing screen space.

A couple of days back, the makers hosted a grand launch ceremony of the film. The pooja was attended by Mahesh Babu’s wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar, the film’s lead Pooja Hegde, and director Trivikram Srinivas. For the muhurat shot, Pooja Hegde, Namrata Shirodkar sounded the clapboard, while Suresh Chukkapalli switched on the camera.

Trivikram Srinivas will be directing Mahesh Babu for the third time. The duo has previously delivered films Athadu in 2005 and Khaleja in 2010.

S Radhakrishna will be producing the film under Haarika & Hassine Creations and Smt Mamatha is presenting it.