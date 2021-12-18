Superstar Mohanlal shares a glimpse of him enjoying a beautiful view on weekend

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal posted yet another picture on the social media. The actor can be seen looking over the fence and enjoying the view in his latest click. The Drishyam 2 star is known to post snippets from various domains of his life on his social media handle. His fans enjoy every update by their favourite celeb.

In the meantime, the actor has some exciting films waiting for release. Mohanlal will be a part of the romantic drama Hridayam. The Malayalam movie has been written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and has been financed by Visakh Subramaniam. Besides Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran will also star in the project. The film’s storyline is inspired by the life of director Vineeth Sreenivasan and his wife.

As a matter of fact, the film was shot in KCG College of Technology in Chennai, the same college where the couple studied and met. The film gains further significance as it marks the return of Merryland Studio, one of the earliest studios in Kerala. Hridayam will be releasing in theatres across globe on 21 January 2022.

Mohanlal will also star in B. Unnikrishnan’s action drama, Aaraattu. Penned by Udaykrishna, the film also features Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty. Financed by RD Illuminations, Aaraattu is confirmed to release on 10 February 2022.