Superstar Rajinikan’s Darbar gets U/A certification; Check the runtime details

Rajinikanth's Darbar has been awarded U/A certificate by the CBFC. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Lyca productions.

While superstar Rajinikanth is busy with the shooting of his next film Thalapathy 64 with Sun Pictures, his next film, Darbar is all set to hit the big screens on January 9. The film is having a special screening in Hyderabad. Now we hear that the film has been given U/A certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. It is to be noted that Darbar is the 4th straight movie to get U/A certification after Kaala, 2.0 and Petta. Apparently, the runtime of Darbar is 2 hours and 39 seconds. The film is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under his Lyca Productions banner

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Sriman, Suniel Shetty, Dalip Tahil and Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Thambi Ramaiah in key roles. When the trailer was released, the ‘bad cop’ Aditya Arunachalam was cheerfully welcomed by Rajinikanth fans. Sreekar Prasad has edited the film and Santosh Sivan cranked the camera. Director AR Murigadoss took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of a song from the movie, Dumm Dumm. The song was shot in a wedding background and Nayanthara and Rajinikanth were seen shaking legs. Anidrudh Ravichandar has composed music for the film.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 is being shot in Hyderabad. An ensemble of cast including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has music composition by D Iman. It is being said that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020.

Credits :Galatta Media

