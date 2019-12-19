Superstar Rajinikanth and Dhanush to collaborate for their next?

If reports are anything to be believed, Dhanush will produce a film starring Rajinikanth in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same.

Working with superstar Rajinikanth is always like a dream come true for any actor in the film industry. Once again, reports are doing rounds that Dhanush is all set to collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth for a film under his production banner, Wunderbar Studios. If reports are anything to be believed, Dhanush will produce a film starring Rajinikanth in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same. Reports also suggest Rajinikanth will give a thought on it only after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film with director Siva.

Reportedly, the superstar has quite a few scripts in the kitty but he hasn't given nod to any. Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next 'Thalaivar 168' which is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film also features Khushbu, Meena, Soori, Keerthy Suresh, among others. Keerthy Suresh, who is super excited being a part of the film, took to Instagram and expressed her happiness.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also busy with the promotions of AR Murugadoss' Darbar. The film stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, and is all set to release during Pongal 2020.

